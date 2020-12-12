University of Nigeria Nsukka

By Dennis Agbo

The University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, and one of its previous academic staff, Dr Emmanuel Ejiogu of the department of Sociology, have agreed to resolve their impasse outside the National Industrial Court.

Ejiogu who was employed by the University in 2014 had waited for his appointment to be confirmed in 2015 but did not come, rather other extraneous issues came up that made the University withhold it until Ejiogu went to court to compel the institution to confirm his appointment.

While in court, Ejiogu was sent a sack letter, terminating his appointment with the university.

When the matter came up at the Industrial Court in Enugu, for motion on notice seeking to compel UNN to withdraw the termination, counsel to the University, Chief Mike Ajogwu (SAN) opted for out of court settlement saying that “this matter can be cut short and determined by the respondents.”

Counsel to Ejiogu, Mr Max Ozoaka said they were not opposed to the out of court settlement as opted for by the respondents but insisted on the court granting the motion on notice for withdrawal of the termination of the appointment by the University.

The trial judge, Justice O.O. Arowosegbo, however, told Ozoaka that since both parties have agreed on out of court settlement, there was no need again for an order against the UNN action until the alternative dispute resolution was exhausted.

“This matter is adjourned to 10th of March 2021 for settlement/hearing,” Justice Arowosegbo ruled.

Vanguard News Nigeria