The Governor of Katsina State Bello Masari on Wednesday night said that kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State are in a forest in Zamfara State.
Masari made this known while answering questions on BBC Hausa on Wednesday night.
“They are in Zamfara forests, we have gotten the information,” Masari said.
“We are negotiating with the kidnappers to ensure the release of the abducted students.
