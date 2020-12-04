By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered that former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina be remanded in prison.

In a ruling at the end of proceedings in Maina’s trial on Friday, Justice Okon Abang ordered that Maina, having jumped bail and got rearrested, he will remain in prison custody till the end of his trial.

Maina, who is being tried for money laundering by the EFCC, along with his company, Common Input Ltd, was found by the court to have jumped bail when he suddenly stopped attending trial for over a month now.

The court subsequently revoked the bail granted him, issued a bench warrant for his arrest and ordered his surety, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume to forfeit the N500million bail bond he pledged.

The police, at the weekend, announced that it arrested Maina in neighbouring Niger Republic, following which he was brought back to Nigeria on Thursday after, aboard a Nigeria Police Force’s aircraft.

Maina, dressed in kaftan and a cap to match, was brought to the court on Friday by some security men.

Maina was led away by prison officials shortly after the court’s pronouncement.