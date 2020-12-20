Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Professor Bayonle Ademodi has died.

Prof. Ademodi, a Professor of Chemical Engineering, reportedly died after undergoing surgery.

Details of the surgery was not available as at press time.

He was aged 68.

A former caretaker chairman of Ondo East, Local Government , Wale Akinlosotu, who confirmed the death described late Ademodi as a great leader and bridge builder that was loved by all.

He said he death would be a great loss to the APC family in Ondo State.

Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation , Doland Ojogo, also confirmed the death.

Late Ademodi was a native of Ondo town and died on Saturday night after a medical surgery.

In July, Ondo Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, died of COVID-19 complications.