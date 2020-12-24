By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who has been in isolation in the past 14 days receiving treatment for covid-19 is out of isolation having tested negative.

The governor addressed the press at the Lagos House, Marina, Lagos on Thursday thanking God for seeing him through.

Sanwo-Olu who said covid-19 is real also thanked the medical team for their care during the period and also Lagosians for their prayers and concern throughout the isolation period.

The governor said he experienced mostly moderate symptoms. “It was an experience I am very glad to have put behind me. I received very dedicated and competent care from the Lagos State COVID-19 Treatment Team, and I am extremely proud of the work that they do. They are a big part of the success story of the Lagos State COVID-19 Response.

“I was fortunate to have had a relatively moderate COVID-19 experience. About one in every ten persons who contracts the disease in Lagos State is not so lucky; they have to go into intensive care, and some of them do not make it out alive. For this reason, my gratitude is deep and profound.

He said the best way to be lucky is not to get infected at all, “the cliché, prevention is better than cure, should be a watchword for each and every one of us at this moment in time,” he advised, saying that covid-19 is real and here with us and is not a respecter of anyone, or of social class, religious belief, or partisan affiliation.

“Not only is COVID-19 here with us, this second wave we are currently seeing is proving to be more ambitious than the first wave. We are seeing infection figures that are surpassing what we saw at the peak of the first wave, and, just like then, Lagos remains the epicenter.

“As Nigeria’s most populous and densely-populated city, and a centre of international trade and commerce, this is not surprising in any way. But it is also the reason we need to exercise an abundance of caution.

The governor appealed that gathering, merriment and traveling which are all associated with the Christmas season contribute to the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We must now seek to minimize as much of these activities as we can, at this time and going forward.”

He urged everyone to act responsibly and not to hide their status, adding that “you’re not doing only yourself a favour, you’re doing other people a favour, especially those among us who are elderly or medically vulnerable.”

The governor rolled out steps that must be taken by all and sundry during this Christmas period and into the New Year.

This includes that, all persons feeling symptoms associated with the Coronavirus must immediately isolate themselves and contact any of the Public Testing Facilities, where a Test will be arranged free of charge.

“Please do not assume that you have a case of malaria or other illness. The default position should be to test for Covid and rule this out, due to the easy transmissibility of the disease.”

Also, persons who have tested positive to the Coronavirus must be open and honest with anyone they may have interacted with while infected so that effective tracing can be done and exposed persons can take appropriate measures to self-isolate and not further spread the disease.

Advising that “we must not hide our status from the people we have been in contact with.”

He said the isolation centers have been activated again and that the medical personnel are on the ground and that there are thousands of home care packs for those who want to start their treatment regime from home.

The governor also said that the state is building oxygen camps in 10 locations for severe cases out of which six is ready and will be launched next week.

Sanwo-Olu advised the suspension or cancellation of all non-essential travel plans, whether local or international at this time.

“Passengers arriving in Nigeria from abroad must ensure that they submit themselves for their post-arrival testing as advised, seven days after arrival in the country. Doing otherwise puts the health and well-being of the loved ones they came to visit in jeopardy.

“We must all do everything in our power to protect the elderly and the medically vulnerable among us. This might mean postponing that long-planned trip home.

“All events and gatherings, whether for religious or social reasons, must abide by the guidelines which we have issued regarding maximum capacity for venues and mandatory handwashing and mask usage.”

He said all establishments in Lagos State must implement a No-Mask-No-Entry policy for visitors and clients.

Adding that there is no justification at this time for socializing without caution. “In fact, as much as is possible all socializing should be kept to the barest minimum or completely jettisoned.

Warning that the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on all those flouting the stated directives.

He urged Lagosians to let this Christmas be a period of sober reflection, saying the quicker the raging virus is tamed through responsible behavior, the higher the likelihood that everyone will enjoy 2021 that is not as restrictive and challenging as 2020.

“It is up to us; the choice is ours. If we continue to insist on irresponsible behavior, then we will have to pay the price, medically, socially, and economically. Having survived the infection, I believe I am in a very good position to let you all know that the best outcome is to avoid getting infected.

“This month alone we have lost 12 persons to the Coronavirus. Each of those individuals is more than just a statistic; they are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, siblings, and loved ones. We pray that their souls will rest in peace.”

He added that this month alone he has lost people that are close to him and also lost one of his staff Thursday morning.

The governor wished all Lagosians a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year. “May the joy and blessings of this Season be with us now and forevermore, Amen,” the governor prayed.