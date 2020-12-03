By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and former National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande on Thursday held a closed-door meeting in Ila Oragun, Osun State.

The meeting which took place in the residential building of Chief Akande lasted for about 3hours ended at exactly 4:00pm.

There are speculations that Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande organized the meeting to broker peace between Oyetola and his predecessor, Aregbesola.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Media Aide of Chief Akande who was Ex-Commissioner for Information, Osun State, Hon Lani Baderinwa explained that Aregbesola came to see his principal as part of civic engagement directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that Aregbesola came with Oyetola to meet Chief Akande and incidentally Asiwaju Tinubu came around on random visitation to Ila Orangun.

He noted that the core of their discussion was not open to him because the meeting only involved the four of them.

His words: “Aregbesola was here as part of Civic engagements as directed by the President not too long ago. He could not have done it alone; he has to come with the current governor. Whatever is the core of their discussion is not opened to me but I know they are inside. Incidentally, Asiwaju as usual who comes around randomly without anybody knowing was around too. That is what happened today. We joined them at the meeting and I believe that as the national leader of the party, he has a stake in the whole scenario; therefore, there was nothing unusual about the meeting.

“I’m not aware of any problem between Aregbesola and Oyetola. It has always been speculations in the media that they are at loggerheads with each other.”

Earlier, Aregbesola posted it on his Twitter handle that he arrived Osun State with an entourage from the ministry of Interior to commence stakeholders’ engagement meeting with different stakeholders in the state as directed by President Buhari.

“Our entourage paid a courtesy visit to our leader and father, Baba Bisi Akande, alongside Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola in Ila Orangun. Baba advised us on #Endsars, insecurity amongst other issues!.”