There was uproar in Rupoku and Romokoro in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Thursday morning as trigger-happy police allegedly two people in the area.

It was gathered that a Keke driver, one of the deceased, was on his way to load passengers at about 6 am when a police officer at Rupoku/Romokoro checkpoint demanded N100 for clearance but the deceased said, he had no money as he just came out for business.

The refusal, an eyewitness at the scene, Mr. fynface Micheal said, got the police officer infuriated and he shot



the Keke driver thrice on his forehead, thus leading to his instant death.

The Guardian gathered that as the news of the driver’s death filtered into the Local Council, angry youths from Ropoku, Rumodumanya and Romokoro mobilized against police officers in the area.

In a swift action to demobilize the residents, police operatives started shooting sporadically.

One person was, however, hit by a stray bullet and he was said to have died at the spot.

Another person, an artisan at Romokoro makeshift market, who went to witness the incident was shot on the leg by the rampaging officers.

The Guardian further learnt that the brother of the artisan put him in a wheel Barrow and drove him to the Romokoro police station but according to Mrs. Nunibari Barile, who was at the scene, said, rather than the police assist in taking the victim to the hospital, the officers allegedly tortured him further which led to his death.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, saying the command is



aware of the killing of the Keke driver by one of their officers.

Omoni described the incident as very sad, disclosing that the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has ordered the arrest of the officer.

The Police spokesman said, “All I know and I can confirm to you is that a policeman shot dead a Keke driver which the commissioner of police has ordered his detention and he has already been disarmed”

“The command is seriously investigating the incidents and would update the public later but I assure you that anyone found culpable would be brought to book”

