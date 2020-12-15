US attorney general William Barr, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is stepping down before Christmas, the president has announced, CNN reports.
Mr Barr’s term was due to end on 20 January, when Mr Trump leaves office.
Tensions between the two erupted after Mr Barr said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in November’s vote.
He was criticised by Mr Trump for not publicly disclosing that the justice department was investigating Joe Biden’s son during the campaign.
Mr Trump tweeted Mr Barr’s resignation letter saying: “our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!”
Mr Barr’s letter to the president began by saying he appreciated the opportunity to update the president on the department of justice (DOJ) review of voter fraud allegations in the recent election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued.
He did not give more details about the review and praised Mr Trump’s achievements in office before ending the letter by saying he will depart from his position on 23 December.
Reports have it that attorney general Barr has been eying an early exit from the Trump administration.
Mr Barr probably will best be remembered for his management of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, he defused what could have been a political bomb for the president by giving an advanced summary of the independent counsel’s full report in a four-page memo that downplayed many of its more serious allegations.
Perhaps the president’s gratitude for that service outweighed any of their more recent disagreements and allowed them to part on amicable terms.
