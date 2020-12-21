A Nigerian medical doctor, Ben Okigbo and his wife, Theresa have been found dead in their home in Texas, the United States. They were found dead around 10:05a.m. on December 18, at the Greatwood Subdivision in the 1500 block of Brookstone Lane.







Sugar Land Police Department, Texas officer, Chief Eric Robins, was quoted as saying: “One of the kids dialed 911 apparently when he suspected that there was a fight or disturbance going on inside the residence. When police officers arrived at the house, they found the couple dead inside their home. It appears that it could be a potential murder-suicide, but it has not been totally ruled.”







Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) yesterday described the death of Okigbo and Theresa as shocking and depressing. Its Chairman/CEO, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, said the commission condoled with the family.







The commission also condoled particularly with the children and the Nigerian community in the US. “NiDCOM will continue to monitor police investigations into the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.







Police said the couple’s three adult children were also at the scene, with two of them suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Chief Robins said it is a tough situation, especially with Christmas a week away. “When these types of things happen, especially during this time of the year, holiday season with everything else that is going on, we ask people who have crisis in their home to seek out and reach help,” he said.







A Facebook post by the Rector at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Houston said: “Dear friends, the causes for grief in 2020 seem to multiply. I am very sad to inform you that Ben and Theresa Okigbo died this morning at their home in Sugarland. This news is absolutely devastating for our Epiphany family, especially for many of our Nigerian members, whose lives and hearts were touched so profoundly by Ben and Theresa.”