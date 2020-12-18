BY Victoria Ojeme

The United States of America has condemned the violent kidnapping of over 300 boys from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday said, US said, “We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.

According to the statement, “School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive.

The boys must be returned to their families immediately and those responsible for this attack held accountable to the full extent of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria