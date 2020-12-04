Meng who faces wire and bank fraud charges have spoken to the justice department officials through her lawyers in recent weeks, about the possibility of reaching a deferred prosecution agreement.

Negotiations between the two parties reportedly picked up after the US presidential election a month ago, but it is still unclear what kind of deal could be struck.

Under such an agreement which prosecutors usually use with companies but rarely grant to individuals, Meng would be required to admit to some of the allegations against her but prosecutors would agree to potentially defer and later drop the charges if she cooperated. Meng has so far resisted the proposed deal, believing she did nothing wrong,

Meng was arrested in December 2018 as she transferred planes in Vancouver sparking a diplomatic dispute between China and Canada, she has been allowed bail and is living in her home in the western Canadian city as the extradition case goes through the courts.

The Trump administration has targeted Huawei’s business worldwide in an effort to thwart its ambitions to supply next-generation 5G networks.

In pressuring other countries to bar Huawei from their cellular networks, the United States said it was worried its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, the company has repeatedly denied the allegation.