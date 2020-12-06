Our Reporter

Nigerian applicants for the US visa are no longer required to pay the reciprocity fee imposed in August last year.

The new dispensation took effect from Thursday, December 3, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The ministry of foreign affairs wishes to inform that the United States government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the United States,” spokesman for the ministry, Ferdinand Nwonye, said in a statement.

He added: “The positive development is in line with the removal of excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas by the Nigerian government.

“The United States government has therefore eliminated reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens with effect from December 3, 2020.”

In a separate statement on the issue, the US embassy in Abuja said reciprocity fees paid prior to December 3, 2020 are not refundable.

In imposing the reciprocity fee last year, the US Consulate said it followed the extra visa fee the Nigerian government charged American citizens.

The consulate had said while America charged Nigerians $160 for visa application, its citizens seeking Nigerian visa were paying $110 extra.

Nigeria immediately reduced visa application fees for US citizens.