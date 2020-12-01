US attorney general William Barr said on Tuesday, 1 December, said that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

William said, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the election was stolen, and his refusal to concede his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden.

According to BBC, William said US attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they have received, but they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election, William said.

The comments are especially direct coming from William, who has been one of the president’s most ardent allies. Before the election, he had repeatedly raised the notion that mail-in votes could be especially vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans feared going to polls and instead chose to vote by mail.

Last month, William issued a directive to US attorneys across the country allowing them to pursue any substantial allegations of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election was certified, despite no evidence at that time of widespread fraud.

That memorandum gave prosecutors the ability to go around long-standing justice department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election was certified. Soon after it was issued, the department’s top elections crime official announced he would step aside from that position because of the memo.

The Trump campaign team led by Rudy Giuliani has been alleging a widespread conspiracy by Democrats to dump millions of illegal votes into the system with no evidence.

They have filed multiple lawsuits in battleground states alleging that partisan poll watchers did not have a clear enough view at polling sites in some locations and therefore something illegal must have happened.

The claims have been repeatedly dismissed including by Republican judges who have ruled the suits lacked evidence, though local Republicans in some battleground states have followed Trump in making similar unsupported claims.

