In 2018, the boy scouts of America rebranded themselves as scouts RSA in their recruitment material and opened membership to all gender.

Lawyers for the girls scouts have called the advertising campaign uniquely damaging to their organisation, which has led the boy scouts to accuse them of starting a ground war.

The girl scouts have launched a legal battle at a Manhattan federal court on christmas eve, accusing their male counterparts of trademark infringement and causing confusion to parents.

“As a result of boys Scout’s infringement there have been rampant instances of confusion and mistaken instances of association between boys Scouts and Girl Scouts, said the legal documents.

According to BBC, lawyers claim that many parents signed their daughters up to the newly rebranded scouts RSA, believing it to be the Girl scouts.

The boy scouts responded with a statement on Saturday, 26 December, saying: “ this is not only inaccurate with no legally admissible instance of this offered to date in the case, but it is also dismissive of the decisions of more than 120,000 girls and young women who have joined Cub scouts or scouts BSA.

The boy scouts reportedly has close to 2.3 million members in the US compared with about 1.7 million members for the girl scouts. Both institutions were once widely established traditions of American childhood, though have seen their numbers dwindle since the turn of the Millenium.

