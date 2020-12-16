The United States Treasury on Wednesday, 16 December, labelled Switzerland and Vietnam as currency manipulators and placed 10 other countries including China on a watch list of nations suspected of devaluing their currencies to gain an unfair trade advantage against the US.

One of the benefits of having a relatively cheap national currency is that it makes exports more attractive to buyers who are purchasing those goods with a relatively stronger currency.

According to BBC, Washington has long railed against suspected currency manipulators because it places US goods and crucially US jobs tied to the manufacture of those goods at a disadvantage to less expensive imports from competitors abroad.

The US treasury concluded in its semiannual report delivered to Congress that Vietnam and Switzerland had met all three criteria for being designated a currency manipulator.

“The treasury department has taken a strong step today to safeguard economic growth and opportunity for American workers and businesses, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement posted on the department’s website.

“Treasury will follow up on its findings with respect to Vietnam and Switzerland to work toward eliminating practices that create unfair advantages for foreign competitors.

The Swiss national bank pushed back on Treasury’s allegation, issuing a statement saying it does not manipulate its currency and its monetary policy approach would be unchanged. It also said that it remains willing to intervene more strongly in the foreign exchange market.

This is the last semi-annual report on currency manipulation produced by the outgoing administration of US president Donald Trump.

The last country branded a currency manipulator by the US was China, which got slapped with the label late last year, only to have it lifted in January after the two countries reached a phase one trade deal.

Countries designated currency manipulators could face punitive measures such as limited access to US government procurement contracts and to development finance.

Vietnam could also be hit with tariffs under a separate investigation by the US trade representative’s office.

