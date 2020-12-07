The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, U.SNews reports.

The move, which could come as soon as Monday, 7 December, will go after officials from the Chinese communist party (CCP) as President Donald Trump’s administration maintains pressure on Beijing in his final weeks in office.

As many as 14 people including officials of China’s parliament and national people’s congress and members of the CCP, would probably be affected by measures such as asset freezes and financial sanctions.

The US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity said multiple individuals would be sanctioned, a person familiar with the matter said the group would probably include officials from Hong Kong as well as the mainland. The sources did not provide names or positions of those being singled out for sanctions.

Hong Kong’s government last month expelled four opposition members from its legislature after China’s parliament gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent, the move triggered the mass resignation of pro-democracy opposition legislators in the Chinese-controlled territory, the move also raised further alarm among western democracies.

The five eyes intelligence-sharing group made up of Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and the US said last month that the move appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.

White house national security advisor Robert O’Brien said in November that the expulsion showed a one country, two systems framework, under which Hong Kong’s autonomy had been promised since Britain handed the territory back to China in 1997.

In October, the US state department warned international financial institutions doing business with individuals deemed responsible for China’s crackdown in the Asian financial hub that they could soon face tough sanctions.

Like this: Like Loading...