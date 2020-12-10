Hunter, the son of US President-elect, Joe Biden, on Wednesday, revealed that federal agents are investigating his “tax affairs”.

This relevation further puts a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that trailed his father’s campaign.

According to a statement released by the president-elect’s transition office, Hunter learned about the investigation on Tuesday, however, did not disclose details of the matter.

The statement partly reads, “I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

Voice of America reports that Hunter Biden has long been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections.

Unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration’s dealings with the Eastern European nation were reportedly raised by Trump and his supporters.

The investigation which would be led by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware comes at the same time Biden is assembling his Cabinet, even as Trump has refused to concede defeat. His pick for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation into the new president’s son if it is still ongoing when Biden is sworn in on January 20.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, Hunter, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the transition team’s statement adds.

However, Hunter Biden’s attorneys did are yet to comment on the development.

