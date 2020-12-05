This photo illustration shows a visa stamp on a foreign passport in Los Angeles on June 6, 2020. Chris DELMAS / AFP

The United States has removed the reciprocity fee imposed on visa applications for Nigerians.

The development which took effect from December 3, was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The ministry of foreign affairs wishes to inform that the United States government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the United States,” the ministry’s spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye, said.

“The positive development is in line with the removal of excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas by the Nigerian government”.