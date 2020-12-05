Daily News

US removes visa fees for Nigerians

By
0
us-removes-visa-fees-for-nigerians
Views: Visits 3
US removes visa fees for Nigerians
The statement

By Victoria Ojeme— ABUJA

The United States government has announced the removal of visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens with effect from December 3.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this announcement in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement,  the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the United States Government removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the United States.

READ ALSO: US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials, citing coercion

“The positive development is in line with the removal of the excess visa application process and biometric fees to United States citizens applying for a Nigerian visa by the Nigerian government.

“The United Government has, therefore, eliminated reciprocity fees for Nigerians citizens with effect from December 2.

“Prospective Nigerian travellers to the United States are, hereby, advised to visit www.travel.state.gov for details,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Police arrest suspected killer of Benue varsity lecturer while attempting to sell stolen car

Previous article

Police arrest sex worker over client’s death in Rivers’ brothel

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News