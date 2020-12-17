The United States set a double record on Wednesday, 16 December, registering more than 3,700 deaths and over 250,000 new Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours, France24 Reports

According to figures from Johns Hopkins university, with the new reported fatalities, the death toll in the US has now reached more than 307,291.

The country has seen a spectacular spike in Covid infections for more than a month now, with some 113,000 people currently hospitalised due to the virus, according to data from the department of health and human services.

The United States has already rolled out its vaccination programme against COVID-19, and it aims to get 2.9 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech, by the end of the week.

But Dr Robert Redfield, director of the US centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), earlier warned that the country’s healthcare system could face a collapse before vaccines become more widely available by next year.

Redfield had noted that the latest coronavirus surge had already proven more devastating than previous waves in terms of its geographic scope and steeper trajectory of rising infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths.

Earlier this month, the University of Washington’s influential Institute for health metrics and evaluation had projected the death toll could reach nearly 450,000 by March 1 without greater attention to social distancing and mask-wearing.

Initial doses of the vaccine, which became available this week, have been set aside for doctors, nurses and other front-line medical workers, along with residents and staff of nursing homes and some US government officials.

