Abdolnasser Hemmati, the governor of the central bank of Iran (CBI) said on Monday, 7 December, that Iran has tried to purchase COVID-19 vaccine from other countries but the US sanctions have prevented financial transactions for the sale.

In a post on his Instagram account, Hemmati said while the purchase of the coronavirus vaccine should be made officially through the world health organization (WHO), Iran has faced obstacles in every single way that it has tried to make payments and transfer currency for the purchase of vaccine because of the US government’s inhumane sanctions and the need for permission from the office of foreign assets control of the US treasury department (OFAC).

“South Korea could not guarantee that the CBI’s fund will not be confiscated by the US government in the course of transaction via a dollar U-turn path for humanitarian purchases, Hemmati added.

According to Aljazeera, he also noted that the international monetary fund did not even raise the issue of Iran’s application for a loan under the US pressures and threats, although there was no legal or economic obstacle to granting the humanitarian loan.

Hemmati said Iran is pursuing other paths to pay for the vaccine and is in negotiations with other countries, he also added that efforts to produce a vaccine locally are promising.

In March, when the first wave of the pandemic was ravaging Iran leading to massive lockdowns, the country asked for an emergency $5bn IMF loan that was blocked by the US.

Iran ultimately resorted to tapping into its sovereign wealth fund for one billion euros ($1.21 bn) to fight the pandemic.

