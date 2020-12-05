The cancelled programs are the policymakers educational China trip program, the US-China friendship program, the US-China leadership exchange program, the US-China transpacific exchange program and the Hong Kong educational and cultural program.

”These one-way programs were funded and run by Beijing as soft power propaganda tools, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The affected programs were ostensibly set up to foster bilateral ties and better understanding between Beijing and Washington.

For example, according to the program’s website the policymakers educational China trip program is operated by the US-China policy foundation that was launched in 1995, it allows for short tours of US officials across China in order to provide them with firsthand insight into significant issues between the states.

In August 2019, a group of American congressional staffers visited Beijing, Shanghai and Kunming the capital of the southwestern Yunnan province, where they met with various Chinese state officials, diplomats and academics, and did some sightseeing. A similar trip was conducted in April 2019, when a US delegation visited Beijing and the Hainan Island in the South China Sea.

The relations between China and the US have deteriorated significantly during the Donald Trump administration as the nations clashed over tariffs, military posturing in the South China Sea and Washington’s open support for the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The US also accused Beijing of using Chinese-owned telecommunication companies such as Huawei to spy on Americans.

The white house has taken steps to push Huawei out of the US market and has been pressuring its European allies to do the same, in a similar fashion Trump threatened to ban Chinese-owned TikTok video-sharing app and instant messaging app WeChat unless their ownership model is changed in the US.

Beijing from its end has repeatedly denied it was using telecoms companies for illegal surveillance and espionage.