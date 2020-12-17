Texas and nine other US states have sued Google, accusing it of working with Facebook in an unlawful manner that violated antitrust law to boost its already-dominant online advertising business.

The states asked a judge on Wednesday, 16 December, that the alphabet Inc-owned company which controls a third of the global online advertising industry, to compensate them for damages and sought structural relief, which is usually interpreted as forcing a company to divest some of its assets.

According to BBC, the Texas lawsuit is the second big complaint from regulators against Google and the fourth in a series of federal and state lawsuits aimed at reining in alleged bad behaviour by big tech platforms that have grown significantly in the past 20 years.

Google called the Texas lawsuit meritless while Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wednesday’s action raises the legal stakes for Google, which is expected to face a third antitrust lawsuit from more than 30 attorneys general.

In its lawsuit, Texas asks a judge to find Google guilty of breaking antitrust law and to order the violations to stop. It accuses Google of abusing its monopoly over the digital advertising market, allowing its own exchange to win advertising auctions even when others bid higher and overcharging publishers for ads.

It also accused Google of working with Facebook, both companies compete heavily in internet advertisement sales and together capture more than half of the market globally.

The lawsuit, filed in the eastern district of Texas, also hews closely to concerns publicly raised by Rupert Murdoch-owned news corp and other media companies to regulators in the United States and Europe over the last two years.

It said Google lowered its fees to near-zero to gain dominance among publishers, used deceptive tricks to broker transactions between publishers and advertisers and extracted high fees from both parties for playing referee.

Under proposed new European Union rules unveiled this week, US and other large technology platforms that treat their own services more favourably at the expense of rivals could be forced to sell businesses and pay billion-dollar fines.

Like this: Like Loading...