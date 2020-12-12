The US Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit from the state of Texas seeking to invalidate president-elect Joe Biden election victory, marking a major defeat in President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss.

In a ruling Friday evening the court said it threw out the lawsuit for a lack of legal standing, saying Texas had “not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest” for attempting to overturn results in other states.

Texas’s bid was already considered a long-shot by election law experts. The lawsuit claimed widespread election fraud and sought to invalidate the vote tallies in four swing states won by Democrat Joe Biden: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, gained widespread support among Trump and his allies, who continue to claim that the election was stolen despite no evidence of major fraud.

The Supreme Court ruling caps a disastrous series of court battles for the Trump campaign, which has seen dozens of their attempts to overturn the election systemically rejected by judges around the county.

Trump appears to have no more viable legal avenues to contest the election as Biden is set to assume the presidency on January 20.

All 50 US states have already certified their vote tallies, and vote recounts in Georgia and Wisconsin, also reaffirmed Biden’s victory in those states.

On Monday the Electoral College vote takes place in which every state casts their electoral vote, according to their popular vote tallies, which will further cement Biden’s win.

Vanguard News Nigeria