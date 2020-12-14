The US has issued an emergency order after revealing that its treasury and commerce departments had been hacked, Sky News is reporting.
All federal civilian agencies have been told to disconnect from a computer network tool known as solarwinds orion which is being exploited by malicious actors.
The US intelligence community is reportedly concerned that the hackers who targeted the treasury and an agency of the commerce department may have been spying on other agencies too.
The US has not publicly identified who is behind the attack.
The incident comes less than a week after cybersecurity firm (FireEye) disclosed that its hacking tools had been stolen in a breach.
In its order, the US cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency (Cisa) said the current hack had a high potential to compromise government systems.
“The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation, said national security council spokesman John Ullyot.
Tech firm solarwinds, which designed the tool said on Twitter that users of its Orion platform should upgrade immediately to address a security vulnerability.
Three people familiar with investigations into the most recent attack told Reuters news agency that Russia is believed to be behind the hack.
In a statement on Facebook, Russia’s foreign ministry described the allegations as baseless.
