Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

FOUNDER of the Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independence Movement (BIM-MASSOB) Ralph Uwazuruike has faulted the alleged raid on the group’s office at Umuneke Ohuba, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

A statement by the Director of Information, Chris Mocha, said policemen were looking for members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in MASSOB secretariat without proper investigation.

Uwazuruike described the raid as unnecessary, and wondered why the policemen drafted from Mbaitoli divisional headquarters, Nworieubi, could act on hearsay.

“The allegation is just giving the dog a bad name in other to hang it,” the statement said.

The release added that a group leader in Owerri Zone, Samuel Njoku had reported how policemen raided the Owerri Zonal Secretariat at Umuneke Ohuba village, Ubomiri, on allegations that IPOB members were using the place for their meeting.

It said: “IPOB was classified as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government because of its violent approach to the agitation for Biafra. But BIM-MASSOB and IPOB have nothing in common.

“We had expected the policemen from Mbaitoli divisional headquarters to tow the same line of action by not raiding the office, knowing that IPOB has no existing structure in the Southeast.”

Police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu could not be reached for comments as he did not answer his calls and did not respond to text messages sent to his phone.