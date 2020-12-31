Chris Njoku, Owerri

IMO State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu have urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State to ensure the party wins the governorship election.

They spoke on Wednesday at a stakeholders meeting.

Uzodimma appealed to party members to shelve their differences and work towards wining Anambra for the party. According to the governor, winning Anambra will make the party stronger in the zone.

He said: “The problem confronting APC in the Southeast is grievances, and we must begin today to address them. We need to reconcile all aggrieved members because our party would be stronger, and we also urge all of you to help secure a victory in Anambra.”

Onu, who affirmed that the people want APC, maintained that this is the reason the party should win the Anambra governorship poll.

He said: “People of the southeast wants APC, this is why we must be united and be at peace with each other. We must be united to achieve our aims; we will make sure southeast controls Anambra.”

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani told party members that registration will begin from the unit levels where the members will cast their votes. This, he said, will afford the party know the actual number of members in every unit. He urged those who have not registered to do so immediately.

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, who was represented by Senator Anthony Agbo, expressed happiness at being a member of the party. He promised to work with Uzodimma to make sure other governors join APC.