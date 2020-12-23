By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has signed the 2021 budget of N346.2 billion into law.

Uzodimma said the ‘Budget of Wealth Creation was a realistic thinking of what will drive Imo to the next level if fully implemented’.

According to him, the budget, if well implemented, will address unemployment, provide infrastructure, provide counterpart funding to the state’s global partners and bridge the gaps that in its local economy and other economies.

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has assented to the 2021 appropriation bill.

Umahi, on December 15, presented a N122.8 billion appropriation bill to the House of Assembly. It was tagged ‘Budget of Stabilisation and Consolidation in a Recession’.

The governor reiterated his commitment to prioritise education and health in 2021. He hailed the House for passing the bill early enough and for their patriotism and peaceful disposition. He also praised the House for being the most peaceful in Nigeria.

Speaker Francis Nwifuru promised that the House would continue to give accelerated attention to the governor’s demands to accelerate development.