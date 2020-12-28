Chris Njoku, Owerri

IMO State Governor Hope Uzodimma has promised not to owe workers, pensioners or local government workers their salaries, pensions or entitlements.

He said he made a covenant with God to sincerely serve the people, and would be committed to the promise throughout his tenure.

Uzodimma spoke during the Christmas Day Mass at his home Church, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area.

The governor recalled events that brought him into politics, the governorship election, and reclaiming of his mandate at the Supreme Court. He noted that ‘the people of Omuma have many reasons to be grateful to God for making one of their own the governor’.

Uzodimma said his desire to govern Imo was predicated on ‘the will of God’, insisting that he has never ventured into anything without first seeking God’s direction, the reason he was able to overcome the challenges towards becoming governor.

The governor also said contrary to perception, he discovered that the problem of Imo is more with the civil service system than the politicians. He regretted that massive corruption was the order of the day in the civil service when he assumed office.

Governor Uzodimma said relying on automation, 43,000 workers and 21,000 pensioners had gotten their salaries and pensions up to date. He maintained that those who have not been paid have issues with accurate bio-data or those receiving double salaries or pensions.

The governor challenged those claiming to be owed to approach the data centre with their pension identification number and relevant details so their status will be revealed and payment effected.

He also promised to publish, by January 2, 2020, details of all workers and pensioners who have passed the automation process and have been receiving their entitlements till date so that those still in doubt will know how serious the government is with the automation.