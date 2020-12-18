Vanessa Bryant claims her mother, Sofia Laine, is trying to extort a financial windfall from her family following the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

In new court documents filed in Orange county superior court, Sofia is suing Vanessa and the Kobe Bryant trust for financial support, claiming the legendary NBA star promised to take care of her for the rest of her life prior to his death.

Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made to Plaintiff.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter died on January 26, 2020.

According to E News, Sofia alleges in the documents that Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honour any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements and promises at any stage.

According to reports Sofia also claims that she worked unpaid as a longtime personal assistant and nanny for the family, also made up of Vanessa and Kobe’s three other children, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1.

“My mother is continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family, I have supported her for nearly twenty years and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant nor was she a nanny, Vanessa said in a statement.

“I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I was our daughter’s full-time caregivers for nearly two decades, we arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties at no cost to her because she had claimed that she didn’t have any money to buy her own home after her divorce.

”My husband and I felt it was best for her not to live in our home, she watched our girls from time to time just like most grandparents do and She did not take care of business issues or expenses. She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request.

“She now wants to back charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers.

“As of ten years ago, our kids were full-time students and athletes and I didn’t have another child until 2016, her claims are obviously false but I still tried repeatedly to work things out with my mother. Contrary to what she’s saying, I haven’t left my children’s side since the accident except to visit the cemetery to make arrangements.

”Earlier this year I was looking for a new home for her and a week later she went on television and gave an interview disparaging our family and making false accusations while living rent-free in a gated apartment complex in Newport Coast, even after that betrayal I was willing to provide my mother with monthly support for the rest of her life and that wasn’t good enough.

“She has no regard for how this is affecting my children and me, she wants to live off of my daughters and me for the rest of her life while continuing to collect monthly alimony from her ex-husband since 2004. This lawsuit is frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful, my husband never promised my mother anything and he would be so disappointed in her behaviour and lack of empathy.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name, she has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied her apartment that I provide and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support.

”Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful and I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here, She concluded.

