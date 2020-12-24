Vanguard’s Agbonkhese Oboh is one of the seven journalists that won the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA’s journalism fellowship on the #TransFatFreeNigeria campaign.

Andrew Mshelia (Nagarta Radio), Abenmire Adi (HitFM/Cross River Watch), Chukuwumah Muanya (The Guardian), Temitayo Ayetoto (BusinessDay), Frank Ajufo (Vision FM) and Amos Abba (ICIR) are the other winners.

A statement by Adie Vanessa Offiong, Programme Manager, Trans Free Fat Nigeria Campaign, announcing the winners, noted that the seven best entries were picked by a team of senior and experienced journalists, who critiqued the entries.

It added: “The fellowship will begin in January 2021 for two months, with the journalists reporting on a variety of subjects including trans fat content in food, trans fat and wellbeing, industry players and food labelling and distinguishing trans fat enhancing cardiovascular diseases and implications of the treatment of such in Nigeria.”

The fellowship, supported by Global Health Advocacy Incubator, GHAI, is part of CAPPA’s efforts to build the capacity of the media to report ways to eliminate trans fat from Nigeria’s food supply from an informed perspective in line with the World Health Organisation, WHO’s recommended standards.

The fellowship was announced on October 13 and opened to journalists, whose investigation will explore ways to eliminate trans-fat from Nigeria’s food supply chain.

The fellowship intends to build and improve public awareness on trans fats and world best practices regarding its use as well as other issues relating to it.

Vanguard News Nigeria