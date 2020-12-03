Daily News

VC restates commitment to staff welfare

By
0
vc-restates-commitment-to-staff-welfare
Views: Visits 2

By Atodo Joy Samuel

The Vice Chancellor, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBUL), Lapai, Prof. Abu Kasim Adamu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment  to staff welfare.

He spoke while receiving officials from Leadway Pension who came to visit.

He thanked the pension administrators for the visit which he said would enhance the relationship between the university and the organisation.

He  lauded the organisation  for its role in the life of staff after retirement and assured staff of prompt remittance of their deductions.

Earlier, leader of the team, Habiba Daniel, expressed delight on the appointment of  Adamu as VC and prayed for a successful tenure. She  praised the management for up- o -date remittance of staff contributions and called for a continuous cordial relationship between the two organisations.

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Mohammed Aliyu Paiko, urged the pension company to extend its investment to the institution through the construction of hostels and staff quarters.

NHRC probe panel summons Ex-Zamfara Gov over allegations of torture, detention

Previous article

Dortmund Advance To Champions League Last 16

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News