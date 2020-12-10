Daily News

VC to youths: don't compromise your future

Vice-Chancellor (VC), Federal University of Agriculture,Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Kolawole Salako has enjoined youths not to compromise their future.

The VC gave this advice in Abeokuta during the launch of  Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) by the Nigeria Police Force and the Ogun State Government.

The initiative is aimed at sensitising the public on the dangers of belonging to cult groups; re-awakening  the security consciousness of members of the public and  inculcating moral values in  youths.

Salako urged  youths to be mindful  they would have to face  consequences of their actions outside  their campuses.

He stressed the need for youths to be intellectually-sound by reading good books  and to shun  the  get-rich-quick syndrome.

Salako noted that youths should be well guided to avoid wrong information found mostly on  social media. He said not every information is genuine, hence, people should scrutinise the information they receive to avoid being  easily manipulated.

The don recalled that in his university days, unionism was based  on sound principles unlike what is obtainable nowadays where many people engage only in ‘personalised unionism’ for selfish reasons.

He praised the police for  assisting FUNAAB in  curbing anti-social behaviour within and outside the campus while appealing to those always posting wrong information about the police on social media to desist from such.

The guest speaker and former Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, in his lecture entitled: “Cultism: A growing menace and destructive element in the socio-economic development of Nigeria”, identified some attributes of cultists to include cruel mentality, indoctrination, brainwashing,  sense of entitlement, intolerance, and resistance to societal norms.

Earlier, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun urged  collective action against cultism, saying, cult  groups in the state had been subdued following constant surveillance and monitoring.

He  stated that 432 cultists were arrested and prosecuted in Ogun State. He stressed that  the police was  committed towards eradicating cultism and other social vices.

POCACOV was inaugurated by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu,  in August, last year in  Enugu State.

