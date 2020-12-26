Agency Reporter

A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville,USA, yesterday in what police described as an “intentional act,”.

Fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were critically injured.

Police initially responded to an emergency call of “shots fired” in the downtown tourist area about 6 a.m. CST (1200 GMT), when they reported seeing the vehicle, said Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron, without specifying what made it suspicious.

“Circumstances about the vehicle caused the officers to call the bomb squad,” Aaron said. The bomb squad was on the way when the explosion occurred.

“We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act,” he said, describing the explosion as “significant” and adding that police were working with federal authorities including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Andrew McCabe, a former deputy FBI director, told CNN police may have been the target of the explosions given they were answering the report of a suspicious vehicle when it blew up.

He said an explosion of this size would be investigated as a possible act of terrorism, whether domestic or foreign.

Moments before the blast, police officers went door-to-door in nearby buildings to hustle residents to safety and motioned a man walking his dog near the vehicle to change direction.

Police said it was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the motor home when it exploded.