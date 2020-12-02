The Federal Government has explained that vehicle owners in the country will pay N250,000 to convert their cars to autogas.

On Tuesday, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari had said one million cars are to be powered by Autogas free of charge.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Justice Derefaka, Technical Adviser on Gas Business and Policy Implementation to Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, explained that vehicle owners will have different payment plans to covert their cars to autogas.

“The cost varies,” Derefaka said during the show. “So, in terms of cost implication, it depends on the cylinder of the vehicle and of course, for a typical SUV cylinder, it is a bit higher but on the average, it is around N200,000 to N250,000 and this is for a four-cylinder vehicle but it becomes a little bit higher for a six-cylinder SUV vehicle.”

A Payment Plan?

Derefaka further explained that there will be different payment plans for car owners who want to convert their cars, reiterating that the conversion is not totally free.

Nigeria launched the Autogas programme on December 1st, 2020 in Abuja.

“The owner of the car basically will decide to say I want to run on autogas or CNG or LNG and like the honourable minister had mentioned it as well, conversion basically, has different strands, you can partner with your bank and then the bank will now agree with the conversion centre to say ‘Convert this our customer’s car for free.’ Not free in its entirety,” he added.

“But then you now go and covert your vehicle. What happens is that the installer will put some form of mechanism that each time you buy the gas; a certain amount will be deducted to pay for the conversion kits.”

Cost-Saving

While he dismissed fears that many Nigerians will see the conversion fee as expensive, the aide noted that payment can be done within five to seven months.

“And that in its self has saved you the use of gas in lieu of petrol to about 45-50 per cent,” the Marine Engineering graduate from the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt added. “So, there is a huge cost-saving in that regard.”