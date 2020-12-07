President Nicolas Maduro has seized total control of Venezuela political institutions with a sweeping victory in the legislative elections that was boycotted by the main opposition parties, abcNews reports.

Maduro and his left-wing allies won 67.7 percent of the vote with more than 80 percent of ballots counted, while the opposition bloc which broke the boycott had 18 percent, Indira Alfonzo president of the national electoral council said.

Sunday’s predictable triumph gives Maduro’s ruling socialist party control of an expanded 227-seat in the national assembly, the only official body held by the opposition. The win gives Maduro control of the last chief branch of government outside his grasp.

“We have recovered the national assembly with majority of votes from the Venezuelan people, It’s a great victory without a doubt for democracy, Maduro said in a televised address.

The national assembly had been led by the United States-backed politician Juan Guaido, who has pressed to overthrow Maduro for nearly two years.

The US has been leading the pressure to remove Maduro with economic sanctions, including an oil embargo in force since April 2019.

Guaido’s opposition movement is holding its own referendum over several days immediately after the election, it will ask Venezuelans whether they want to end Maduro’s rule and hold new presidential elections.

“Although I cannot promise a magic solution today, I can tell you with certainty and security that you are not alone, we will not give up, we are going to give everything until we win, Guaido said in a video message.

The election, contested by about 14,000 candidates from more than 100 parties, comes with the country in a deep political and economic crisis suffocated by runaway inflation, paralysed in endless queues for petrol, lack of water, gas supplies and afflicted by sudden power cuts.

Since November 2019, inflation has reached 4,000 percent, more than five million people have fled the country in recent years, the world’s largest migration after that of war-torn Syria.

Like this: Like Loading...