By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Lotanna Udezue, aka Biglo is dead. He reportedly died from kidney related illness. However, new evidence has suggested that the rapper died from covid-19 complications.

Biglo before giving up the ghost on Saturday December 26, 2020 had made public his contracting the virus earlier.

This disease may be the cause of his death. “After so many months of dodging it, it finally catches me… Covid19. Please pray for me” he had tweeted on December 11, 2020.

Biglo shot into limelight in 2004 with the hit song “Delicious” which featured 2shotz.

Vanguard News Nigeria