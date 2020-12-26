Vibez Christmas 2020

On this special episode of Vibez, we give you a quick rundown on how the year went in entertainment.

From the effects of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry which brought on concerts from home, TikTok & Instagram challenges to the Nigerian youth both at home and in the diaspora letting the government know their stand on police brutality with the #EndSARS protests which happened in the same vein with the #BlackLivesMatter movement. It was a year like no other.

We have compiled with what we can but we hope you will tell us your best moments in 2020 and remind us what we missed in the comments section below!

Happy Holidays from the Channels TV crew.