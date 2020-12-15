Prolific and talented Nollywood actress, Vicky Nwogu is set to star alongside veteran actor/musician, Onyeka Onwenu, Keppy Ekpeyong and Swanky Jay in a new film.

There are no clear details yet as to the kind of film they are working on, however, there are rumours that it tilts toward the more revolutionary standpoint, using the eyes of the girl child.

The University of Port Harcourt graduate broke into limelight with her first feature film “The Screenplay” in 2016. She has starred in a number of films since then.