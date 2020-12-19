Rescued students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, have been reunited with their families.

The reunion commenced after the boys were certified medically fit by the Katsina State Government on Friday.

The parents thronged the Hajj Camp in the state capital to take their children home.

They thanked the State Government for the efforts put in place to rescue their children.

The boys were kidnapped by gunmen on December 11 and were in captivity for almost a week.

They were rescued on Thursday and received by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari on Friday, after which they were addressed by President Muhammadu Buhari.