A female soldier on Thursday assaulted a physically-challenged man in Ibadan, Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained a short video of the assault.

The victim, Bolade Adedeji, said he has now been hospitalised.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Adedeji was beaten by the soldier whose name tag read, Mamman H.

The incident occurred at Oke Itunu area of Ibadan.

Mr Adedeji, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, narrated how he was assaulted.

He said Ms Mamman beat him in front of Josabig Nursery and Primary School, Oke Itunnu, Mokola, Ibadan.

Describing the genesis of the assault, Mr Adedeji said the soldier’s child ran in front of his moving vehicle on Wednesday.

He said he got out of the car to warn the child not to run in front of a moving vehicle again.

He said he never thought that the Wednesday incident would lead to an assault on Thursday.

“My offence was that her child ran in front of our moving vehicle but was not touched. I got out of the car to warn the child not to run in front of a moving vehicle again.

“This military woman waylaid me in front of the school, Josabig Nursery and Primary School Oke Itunnu, Mokola Ibadan on Thursday.

“She and another woman with three other men slapped (me) severally.

Bolade Adedeji

“We couldn’t do much, myself and only the children in the vehicle.

“On our way back, she was fully kitted in Nigeria Army Uniform as seen below. I knew foul play will happen and told my daughter to start recording, she started beating me again as seen in the attached video.

“Her accomplices wanted to join until they realised they were being recorded.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am a physically challenged man, on crutches,” the victim said in an email to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Calipers broken, severe headache, body pains and yet, Mamman H of Letmauk barracks Mokola is still regarded as an unknown soldier in Nigeria.

“I’m in the hospital now,” he added.

When PREMIUM TIMES called him on Friday, Mr Adedeji said he was still in a hospital. He refused to disclose the name of the hospital.

“I have received threatening calls from private numbers warning me and my family not to pass the road in front of Josabic Nursery and Primary School again.

“I need protection in my country,” he said.

Army keeps mum

The Nigerian Army has refused to speak on the incident.

Phone calls and text messages sent to Hassan Ifijeh, the spokesperson of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, in Ibadan, were not acknowledged or replied.