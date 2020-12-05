Agency Reporter

Patrick Vieira has been sacked as manager of OGC Nice after the Ligue 1 side were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night, reports Luke Bosher.

The Arsenal legend moved to the south of France from New York City for the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season and led the club to a seventh-place finish in the league.

But results this season have been disappointing and Vieira was sacked for the first time in his managerial career after a 3-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen saw them eliminated in the Europa League group stages.

