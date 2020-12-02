Vietnam has temporarily halted all inbound commercial flights following the emergence of the country’s first community transmissions of COVID-19 in three months.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the suspension of inbound commercial flights during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, saying repatriation flights, however, would still go ahead.

Mai Tien Dung, Chairman of the Government Office, was quoted as saying by local media outlets saying “the government will still allow repatriation flights to bring home those who are really old, sick or facing financial issues.’’

The move was part of efforts to control the community risk presented by imported COVID-19 cases after Vietnam recorded its first community transmission of the coronavirus in 87 days on Monday.

The South-East Asian nation experienced a second wave in the coastal city of Da Nang in July and August, but had gone nearly three months without recording any community transmissions.

As of Monday, Vietnam has so far reported just 1,351 coronavirus cases, along with 35 deaths.

(dpa/NAN)