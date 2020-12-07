A four-man robbery gang terrorising residents of Ubiaja in Esan South East local government area of Edo State yesterday met their Waterloo as the gang leader, simply identified as Osagie, was shot dead during a robbery in the area.







The three other members of the gang were arrested by local vigilance group in the area, led by Chief Oniha.







It was gathered that the gang had in the early hours of Sunday, stormed Ogbeide Medical Centre in Ubiaja where they robbed the hospital staff and relations of patients.







While the robbery was ongoing, someone put a distressed call to security agents and members of the Ubiaja vigilance group.







The robbers on sighting the security personnel engaged them in a gun battle, leading to the death of the gang leader. Three other suspects arrested at the scene were taken to Ubiaja police station while the deceased was deposited at the mortuary.







It was also learnt that one of the arrested suspects is an ex-convict who was released from a correctional centre in the state few months ago after serving his jail term. Items recovered from the gang included one locally-made cut-to-size single-barrel gun, live and expended cartridges and mobile phones.







The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, while commending the vigilance group, lauded them for their gallantry and bracing up to the challenge. The police boss also sent a personal commendation message to Chief Oniha for a job well done.







This is coming a day after a group of armed robbers at the weekend attacked New Benin market, Oredo Local Government Area of the state, shooting repeatedly into the air. Three persons were killed during the raid that lasted for about 30 minutes.







According to eyewitness, the robbers had on arrival swooped on traders and market women and dispossessed them of cash and other valuables. Many shops and trading points were robbed and looted in the ever-busy commercial area.







Traders, whose shops were located along Mission road in the market, were not spared even as market women and roadside traders scampered to safety during the melee.







The heavily armed men, who stormed the area in a commando style, had opened fire to scare the people as they had a field day to operate in the area unchallenged.







However, some traders, who braved the tensed situation in conjunction with the police, gave the robbers a hot chase. The fleeing robbers sensing further danger opened fire on anybody at sight and killed two persons on the spot.

