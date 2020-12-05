At least four policemen were kidnapped by villagers in Aba Tuntun, near Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North local government area of Ogun State after the Baale of the community petitioned the police, informing them that some people within his community were in possession of firearms.

According to the Baale, the firearms were reportedly being used for illegal activities in the area.

It was gathered that on Thursday, December 3, 2020, the police, upon receiving the petition, stormed the community with 15 of its officers and 35 vigilantes to carry out a raid.

Weapons reportedly recovered during the raid include, six single-barreled guns, 16 dane guns and 15 cartridges, while the hoodlums in possession of the weapons were arrested by the police.

However, the situation changed as the police were about leaving the community. The villages ambushed the police.

An eyewitness said, “The villagers fired gunshots at the police and attacked them with other dangerous weapons. The DPO that led the team and some other policemen sustained gunshot injuries. Four officers and three vigilantes were kidnapped by the villagers. They made away with two AK-47 rifles, one pump action, one teargas, money and others.”

According to reports, the hoodlums who were earlier arrested by the police were set free, while two vehicles belonging to the police were damaged by the villagers.

While three of the four abducted officers and three civilians have been rescued, one Constable identified as Emmanuel Gene is still being held captive by the people.

Confirming the development to Vanguard, the state command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “While taking the suspects and the weapons to the station, some hoodlums ambushed them and abducted four policemen.

“They shot the DPO in the arm and freed the suspects. We have rescued three of the policemen abducted, we don’t know the whereabouts of the constable among them.”

The PPRO noted that security had been beefed up in the area in order to rescue the missing police constable, adding that three suspects have been arrested and they are helping the police in their investigation.

