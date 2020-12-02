Bandits

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Armed bandits on Monday hit a local Market in Dajal Market, Mangun village in Mashegu local government area of Niger state killing no fewer than four people.

The villagers were however said to have killed one of the bandits in retaliation.

Vanguard correspondent reliably gathered that the bandits had stormed the market on motorbikes, brandishing AK 47 rifles and shooting sporadically.

It was also gathered that the bandits had invaded the house of a business tycoon simply called Baira in the village apparently to dispose him of cash and other valuables but did not meet him at home.

Out of anger, the bandits were said to have stormed the market and started shooting indiscriminately at anything they met on their way and felled two people right in the market while transactions in the market came to a halt abruptly.

Not satisfied with their killings in the market, the bandits were said to have proceeded to Mangun Village but were incapacitated as they met stiff opposition from the residents of the village who had got wind of their operation in the market.

The vigilantes who were at stand-by confronted the bandits but two of them were eventually killed by the bandits while one of the bandits was also killed.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, failed as he did not pick his calls but Chairman of the State Emergency Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga confirmed the incident.

According to him, “my Agency is aware of the attack but we cannot say the exact number of the casualties”.

