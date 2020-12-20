Yesterday, actor, Samuel Ajibola, more popularly known as Spiff in the series, ‘The Johnsons’, walked down the aisle with his partner, Adanna.

The wedding which held in Lagos was a very intimate wedding of just close friends and family members.

Earlier this year, Samuel decided to officially quite the bachelor’s club when he married his partner traditionally in Awka, Anambra State.

He had announced his engagement to his partner a few days before the traditional wedding on his social media platforms writing, “S O U L M A T E : I’ve always been big on the kind of Soul i would be spending the rest of my Life with as Forever is a Long time to be Miserable with the wrong person . At some point of my adolescence , It became a fervent prayer request when i figured i couldn’t find you myself . God answered , and it didn’t take long to confirm you as the woman of my Dreams , My Best friend & the very one that would complement me .

“I’m completely certain that i have made the Right choice with you because since we met I haven’t spent a day without thinking of you (which is very rare of me) , and i can’t wait to spend the rest of our Lives laughing and Playing.”

Samuel who is also an events compere began acting at the age of six in the Opa Williams directed movie, Tears for Love and became famous for being the first Nigerian child actor to win the award for Best Kid Actor for three years in a row.

On March 4, 2017 he won the AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award) for best Actor in an M-net comedy series for his role in ‘The Johnsons.’

Samuel also made history when he became the first movie maker to feature former president Olusegun Obasanjo in his production debut for his web series ‘Dele Issues’.