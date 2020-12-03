• Police rescue lady who killed boyfriend testing local bullet proof charm

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Egbe Eko Edum, has been assassinated in Calabar, Cross River State. The deceased was until his assassination, the Commanding Officer of the 73 Squadron of the Police Mobile Force, Magumeri, Borno State. He was said to be on a visit to his family in his home state, Cross River, when he was attacked and killed.

Edum had just arrived the Calabar Airport from Abuja Airport, was at the car park on Murtala Mohammed Way, waiting for his wife to pick him up when the hoodlums attacked and killed him on the spot.

Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident said, the deceased who came to the state to see his family was killed with an axe by his assailants. She said police command had instituted an extensive investigation into the assassination.

“The ACP came to Calabar to see his family after being away for a very long time but arrived late at night. The police suspect the assailants to be robbers.

“He dropped off from public transport and had called his wife to pick him up before the unknown men attacked him. We are investigating the incident, and the family has recovered the body from the scene.

“The deceased is an Assistant Commissioner of Police who served in Borno State; he is not serving here. He arrived in Calabar around 1:00a.m. when the incident happened,” she said.

MEANWHILE, a young man simply known as ‘Email’ was reportedly shot to death by his girlfriend in the process of testing a local charm bullet proof (Odeshi).

Email was killed on Tuesday in a compound where he resided at Nelson Mandela street, Calabar South, opposite the Assembly of God Church. The victim was said to be trading in Indian hemp and was with a group of his friends at the time of the incident in his compound.

According to the younger brother to the girl, (name withheld) who narrated the incident to newsmen, he said: “Blessing, my sister, was a friend to deceased and on the fateful day, my sister passed by the compound of her boyfriend at the time he was with his group of friends who had taken local concoctions, including native charms against gunshots.

“The group of friends after taking the concoction started testing the efficacy of the Odeshi (local bullet proof) among themselves. Others tested and it proved effective but Email chose to ask his girlfriend to use the gun and shoot him to test the efficacy of the charm on him but he died instantly, causing great confusion.”

In the confusion, eyewitnesses said the girl was attacked by friends of the deceased but she was rescued by the police that stormed the scene and took the girl to the Police Clinic in Calabar.