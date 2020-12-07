Voting in Ghana to elect a president and members of parliament ended 5 p.m. Monday in an election adjudged by several voters and electoral officials as smooth and peaceful.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, the incumbent and candidate of the New Patriotic Party, is contesting against 11 other aspirants, including former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress. Both candidates had squared up four years earlier in an election in which Mr Akufo-Addo emerged victorious against the then president, Mr Mahama.

Voting opened across the country at 7 a.m. and the turn out of voters was impressive, several polling units’ presiding officers had told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Since the exercise commenced we have not exercised any problem,” said Owusu Kyei, the presiding officer at Glico Yard B, in Abossey Okai, Accra.

“If you ask me I’ll say we are having a smooth and peaceful registration exercise.”

“Out of the 406 registered voters at the polling unit, 200 have cast their votes so far, as of 2:30 p.m.

“The turn out is very encouraging,” My Kyei added.

Ahead of election day, the president declared a national holiday to encourage citizens to participate in the process. In his nationwide address on the eve of the election, Mr Akufo-Addo emphasized that “improper behaviour by any citizen, no matter the colour of the party, will not be tolerated.”

At the president’s hometown in Kyebi, Eastern Region, residents turned out in large numbers to cast their ballot.

Koffi Akuffo, an educationist, who accompanied his teenage daughter to the polling station in Kyebi said the process was “seamless.”

“From what I’ve seen so far, we are experiencing a very peaceful election, the atmosphere is very serene. We’ve not heard of any disturbances or chaos anywhere, we are praying to God that it goes on that way.

“Democracy is all about expression of ideas so I don’t see why people should fight over it, that’s the beauty of democracy. This year’s election, the education went down well with the people.

“We must also applaud the EC because when I went to the polling station, from the time my temperature was checked and the time I finished voting, I timed myself, it was 2 mins 45 secs.”

President Akufo-Addo, accompanied by his wife, arrived to vote at 10:15 a.m. at Polling Unit 01 in Rock of Ages Academy amidst loud cheers and singing. Within 20 minutes, both the president and the first lady had voted and their convoy moved to the Akufo-Addo family house about 200 metres away.

At the polling station at MA Experimental Junior High School, Kyebi, voters sat under a shade and awaited their turn to vote. Out of the 514 registered voters at the polling unit, 235 had voted as of 11:07 a.m. At the primary school arm of the school, 530 voters registered and 221 had voted as of 11:07 a.m. The electoral officer at the unit, Aseidu Thompson, said they had experienced no challenges at that time.

Similarly, “everything is under control” at the polling station at Magistrate Court, Kyebi, where 567 voters were registered. 281 had voted as of 11:43 a.m.

Back in Accra, residents also turned out in impressive numbers to perform their civic duties. Although several businesses and offices were opened for business on election day, there was free flow of traffic, particularly in areas knowned for bottlenecks.

“We started on time, that is 7 o’clock,” Ghansah Emmanuel, the presiding officer, the presiding officer at Glico Yard A polling unit.

“We had a little challenge but it was resolved in a short time. A certain woman came but I think the name on the card was different from the name on the register. But she told us that those who were registering made a mistake, they added another name to her name.