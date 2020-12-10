Flying Eagles starting line-up against Cote d’ Ivoire’s U-20 team.

Ghana’s black satellites on Wednesday defeated Nigeria’s flying eagles 1 – 0 in both sides’ second group game of the WAFU B U-20 Nations Cup being held in Port Novo, Benin-Republic.

Precious Boah’s well-taken free kick in the 82nd minute sent Ghana through to the tournament’s semi-final.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo Wins Second Term

The Flying Eagles will now hope that Ghana beat Cote d’Ivoire by, at least, a two-goal margin on Saturday to have a chance of qualifying for the last four.

Nigeria’s first game at the tournament ended in a one-all draw with Cote d’Ivoire.